Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 15

- UP NEXT
More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer06:15
The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York11:59
‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day07:36
Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.10:01
'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial06:58
Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial11:42
Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex08:00
Trump trial starts: D.A. argues Trump guilty of lies & 2016 crime11:50
Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial10:20
Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week06:54
‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury07:40
More than half of prospective jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial10:00
Doris Kearns Goodwin: We're moving backward in time and not forward07:30
First look at pictures of Trump inside courtroom at hush money trial02:14
'An assault on our country': Trump speaks ahead of historic criminal trial01:02
Vaughn Hillyard: We're looking at potentially weeks for jury selection08:04
Trump complains about gag order on social media ahead of trial start01:52
'Crass, dangerous, and ineffective': Chuck Rosenberg on Trump's targeting judge05:09
'New Cold Wars' looks at the revival of superpower conflict06:10
GOP governor tries to defend his flip-flop on Trump and insurrection05:15
- UP NEXT
More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer06:15
The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York11:59
‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day07:36
Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.10:01
'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial06:58
Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial11:42
Play All