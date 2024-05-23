IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 22
May 23, 202419:02
    Fmr. GA prosecutor slandered by Trump for Willis relationship ‘respects his right to his opinion’

    05:53

  • 'Collusion': Fmr. prosecutor says his divorce lawyer leaked Willis relationship to Trump camp

    11:12

  • AOC on the real story behind that Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange

    07:04

  • ‘He’s broke’: AOC roasts Trump for hosting a campaign rally in the Bronx

    04:02

  • Shocker: Trump may lose 2024 over criminal sedition embrace

    12:04

  • Alert: Trump's GOP busted for embracing Putin's 'dictator plot': Comedian Klepper x Melber

    06:58

  • Qatar's payments to Hamas was not the right policy, says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    14:35

  • Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs says ICC prosecutor's charges are 'false'

    12:18

  • What's next for the future of Iran after Raisi's death?

    08:18

  • Sebastian Junger chronicles his own near-death experience in his new book

    04:37

  • Chris Meloni among advocates lobbying Congress about Lyme disease funding

    06:48

  • The Economist asks: Is America dictator-proof?

    12:19

  • Women-owned businesses outpace the market

    05:36

  • 'That's Hitler's language': Biden and Harris slam Trump over 'unified reich' ad

    07:58

  • 'A MAGA court majority': Former Obama aide warns about SCOTUS if Trump elected

    06:44

  • Trump and Biden are close in every swing state, new polling finds

    09:46

  • Joe slams Trump's 'where he comes from' remarks about judge

    09:54

  • MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'

    07:46

  • Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ

    07:01

  • 'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note

    05:00

