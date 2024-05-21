IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 21
May 21, 202415:41
    Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott

    03:33

  • ‘Backfired:’ Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination 

    11:10

  • 'Huge mistake': Trump defense makes brutal error as jail fears get real

    08:56

  • 'Speaks so loud': Michael Cohen insider says evidence should send Trump to jail

    06:45

  • D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year

    08:34

  • Trump trial to coup immunity? See live news 'freestyle' by Harry Mack on Ari Melber’s MSNBC show

    18:49

  • 'Facts are undisputed' that Trump had 'political motive' to pay Stormy Daniels: Cohen's fmr. lawyer

    08:23

  • Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    02:23

  • Vaugh Hillyard: Trumps seems to indicate he won't take stand in his defense

    01:54

  • Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it

    04:49

  • Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants

    07:12

  • James Comey: A high likelihood of conviction in hush money case

    06:35

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Michael Cohen paying the price for being Trump's 'groupie'

    09:02

  • Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case

    00:42

  • How The Beatles inspired a new book on becoming famous

    08:00

  • Joe on Robert Costello: I've never seen this before from a witness

    11:24

  • 'Back off!': Maddow shames Republicans attacking justice system to protect Trump

    07:55

  • Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

