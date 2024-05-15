IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 14
May 15, 202420:25
    Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39

  • Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39

  • Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

    06:55

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • 'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

    03:45

  • Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people

    08:34

  • From Putin to protesters, photographer Platon breaks down his most enduring pictures

    10:54

  • George Stephanopoulos on his new book, the dangers of a second Trump term

    12:38

  • 'The hypocrisy is so amazing': Joe calls out JD Vance flocking to NYC to support Trump

    09:17

  • Kathleen Hanna on 'Rebel Girl' and how friends, humor keep her going

    05:07

  • Speaker Mike Johnson to appear at NYC courthouse in support of Trump

    00:41

  • ‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza

    10:15

  • Joe: Trump can't remember Jimmy Carter's last name

    03:26

  • Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

    10:42

  • The smart thing Trump probably won't do next in his criminal trial

    08:22

  • 'Most like a criminal': Bad day in court for Trump as Cohen testimony outlines cover-up

    05:29

  • 'He wasn't thinking about Melania': Cohen reveals Trump's priorities in covering up Stormy story

    08:51

Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 14

20:25

Watch The Beat with Ari Melber, airing weeknights at 6 p.m. on MSNBC.May 15, 2024

