Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 7
May 8, 202416:55
    'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

    02:56

  • Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense

    11:43

  • Rikers will 'be ready' if Trump's thrown in jail by criminal trial judge, NYC mayor says

    03:32

  • Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

    04:53

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyer admits Stormy testimony is extraordinarily damaging to Trump

    09:52

  • Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

    04:53

  • ‘Taking ownership for my actions’: Griner on pleading guilty to Russian charges | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

    07:47

  • Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

    09:01

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner reveals she's expecting a baby boy and becoming a mom

    09:27

  • ‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump

    09:10

  • From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

  • Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

    10:15

  • Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber

    07:21

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

msnbc

Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 7

16:55

Get the latest news and commentary from Stephanie Ruhle weeknights on The 11th Hour.May 8, 2024

