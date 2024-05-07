Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 6

- UP NEXT
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system is actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Obama 'terrified' Jen Psaki at first because he was 'larger than life'08:09
'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt04:16
Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper07:14
‘Putin’s Pawn’: WNBA's Brittney Griner on recognizing Putin's plans to use her | CABLE EXCLUSIVE06:43
'I saw my life flash before my eyes': WNBA star Brittney Griner details arrest and detention in Russia11:58
Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to11:35
Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP10:04
Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household06:55
'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles06:06
Trump again held in contempt for violating gag order at hush money trial08:36
Activist Luis Miranda Jr. on engaging Latino voters, his new book 'Relentless'07:15
Columbia University cancels university-wide commencement03:33
'I'm stunned': Joe reacts to Sen. Scott's response about 2024 election results07:26
What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah05:53
Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.01:54
‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America09:01
‘They’re moving the debate’09:44
- UP NEXT
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system is actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Obama 'terrified' Jen Psaki at first because he was 'larger than life'08:09
'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt04:16
Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper07:14
‘Putin’s Pawn’: WNBA's Brittney Griner on recognizing Putin's plans to use her | CABLE EXCLUSIVE06:43
Play All