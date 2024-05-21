IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 20
May 21, 202413:52
    'Back off!': Maddow shames Republicans attacking justice system to protect Trump

    07:55

  • Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • Fani Willis blasts 'clown' Jim Jordan and MAGA followers for trying to interfere in Trump case

    05:20

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

  • ‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

    10:03

  • 'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

    06:57

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39

  • Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03

  • We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary

    04:53

  • How a new centrism is rising in Washington

    07:57

  • Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand amid bankruptcy

    03:34

  • Vaughn Hillyard: Trump's criminal trial will extend into next week

    08:27

  • HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states

    04:19

  • 'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln

    08:05

  • ICC seeks arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Sinwar for war crimes 

    00:32

  • What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran

    02:11

Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 20

13:52

Get the latest news and commentary from Stephanie Ruhle weeknights on The 11th Hour.May 21, 2024

