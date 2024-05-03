IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 2
May 3, 202418:36
    Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Hush money bombshell: Cohen complained Trump ‘won’t even pay me back’ after financing payment

    07:28

  • Lawrence: I went to Trump's trial and found him in a jail of his own making

    20:05

  • ‘Conspiracy’ confirmed: Trump hush money trial witnesses ‘all say they did it’

    11:47

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michel Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

    06:28

  • 'Are Jewish people white?' This question and more answered in new book

    10:27

  • We celebrate Mika's birthday with her favorite dessert

    05:34

  • 'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview

    04:47

  • 'Hacks' returns for a new season: Here's what to expect from Deborah and Ava

    05:40

  • 'This is over': Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:27

  • UCLA shouldn't have let it get to this point, says NYPD Chief of Patrol 

    07:57

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14

  • Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

