Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 16
May 17, 202413:25
    Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT

    03:39

  • Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows

    07:28

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22

  • Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57

  • 'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders

    07:31

  • GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'

    08:22

  • GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23

  • Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony

    11:54

  • Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump

    06:49

  • 'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump

    12:48

  • A bipartisan odd couple takes on hefty problems: Division and loneliness

    05:40

  • Inside the fight to save animals inside Ukraine

    05:27

  • How Russian disinformation videos seek to impact 2024

    11:06

  • John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates

    05:04

  • Joe: In a close race, the blocking and tackling can win it

    05:31

  • Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me

    05:36

  • Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report

    10:54

  • Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists

    11:53

  • Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

    06:31

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

