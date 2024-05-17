Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: May 16

- UP NEXT
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT03:39
Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows07:28
Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him18:22
Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'07:57
'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders07:31
GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'08:22
GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial10:23
Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony11:54
Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump06:49
'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump12:48
A bipartisan odd couple takes on hefty problems: Division and loneliness05:40
Inside the fight to save animals inside Ukraine05:27
How Russian disinformation videos seek to impact 202411:06
John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates05:04
Joe: In a close race, the blocking and tackling can win it05:31
Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me05:36
Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report10:54
Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists11:53
Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 202406:31
‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump07:38
- UP NEXT
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT03:39
Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows07:28
Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him18:22
Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'07:57
'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders07:31
GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'08:22
Play All