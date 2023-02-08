IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address

  • Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address

  • Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'

    Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders full GOP response to Biden

    Biden: 'The state of the union is strong' 

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

  • Biden assures U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

  • Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

  • Biden: 'Lets make immigration a bipartisan issue once again'

  • Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform at State of the Union

  • Biden urges Congress to lower prescription costs

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation for paid family leave, universal pre-K

  • Biden: 'Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage'

  • Biden says Inflation Reduction Act is the 'most significant' investment in climate change

  • Biden: Materials used in federal infrastructure projects will be 'made in America'

  • ‘I get it’: Biden addresses people at home who were ‘left behind’ 

  • 'Inflation has fallen,' says Biden

  • Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

  • Biden: 'Covid no longer controls our lives'

msnbc

Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders full GOP response to Biden

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address and criticized the president and Democrats over the economy and "culture war."Feb. 8, 2023

