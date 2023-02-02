Watch Ron Klain's full speech as he steps down as White House chief of staff

- Now Playing
Watch Ron Klain's full speech as he steps down as White House chief of staff10:52
- UP NEXT
White House counsel: 'We have cooperated fully' with classified documents investigation01:58
Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home03:27
Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation03:21
Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform02:24
FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found01:44
Biden on Hudson rail tunnel investment: 'We're finally getting this done'01:45
Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees01:19
TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March02:04
Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness05:58
Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”05:10
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation04:13
Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols02:42
Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents found at his home02:34
Ronna McDaniel wins RNC chair vote03:00
Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching video of husband's attack00:53
Surveillance video shows moment suspect broke into Pelosi home before hammer attack00:53
'I've got a problem': Audio of Paul Pelosi's 911 call released01:17
Police release bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack02:02
Garland announces charges in murder-for-hire plot to kill U.S. citizen targeted by Iran01:41
- Now Playing
Watch Ron Klain's full speech as he steps down as White House chief of staff10:52
- UP NEXT
White House counsel: 'We have cooperated fully' with classified documents investigation01:58
Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home03:27
Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation03:21
Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform02:24
FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found01:44
Play All