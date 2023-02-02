IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Watch Ron Klain's full speech as he steps down as White House chief of staff

10:52

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said it was the "best job" he ever had and choked up after promising it was unlikely he could deliver a tear-free speech.Feb. 2, 2023

Play All