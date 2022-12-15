IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Rep. Kinzinger gives final speech as congressman

Watch: Rep. Kinzinger gives final speech as congressman

Rep. Adam Kinzinger gave his final speech as a congressman reflecting on his work and the country’s past. “We must remove the blindfold of politics and govern for all Americans when we are executing our duties," said Kinzinger.Dec. 15, 2022

