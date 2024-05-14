IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: May 13
May 14, 202421:02
    Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

    10:42

  • The smart thing Trump probably won't do next in his criminal trial

    08:22

  • 'Most like a criminal': Bad day in court for Trump as Cohen testimony outlines cover-up

    05:29

  • 'He wasn't thinking about Melania': Cohen reveals Trump's priorities in covering up Stormy story

    08:51

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

  • 'The most important piece of paper of all': Smoking gun document presented at Trump trial 

    07:50

  • 'All the little mysteries': Cohen testimony fills long-standing gaps in Trump hush money scheme

    04:48

  • ‘Nixon’s ghost’: Trump haunted by ex-fixer’s testimony that could send him to jail

    05:28

  • 'Rat': Mob shadow hangs over Cohen flipping on Trump

    11:46

  • Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence

    11:23

  • Evidence bomb goes off: Star witness Cohen pins porn payment on Trump

    07:44

  • Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

    10:10

  • 'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters

    04:56

  • 'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock

    06:59

  • Biden Campaign Communications Director on the Fundraising Efforts for the Biden Campaign

    09:26

  • 'Blocking and tackling often wins elections': Lemire on Biden's campaign strategy

    06:17

  •  ‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans

    08:02

  • Jen Psaki: ‘Finding common ground through listening is often a tactic that isn't used as much as it should’

    07:57

  • 'I'm being penalized for fighting for justice,' says Former Baltimore State's Attorney

    08:15

  • Chicago Mayor Discuss College Campus Protests in Chicago

    10:26

  • UP NEXT

