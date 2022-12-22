IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address

    08:20
    Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    27:59
    Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:11

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’ 

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

    02:57

  • Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House

    05:54

msnbc

Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

27:59

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress during his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded about 10 months ago. He delivered his remarks in English, where he thanked the U.S. for its help in the fight against Russia, and for "all those who value freedom and justice."Dec. 22, 2022

