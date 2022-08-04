IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Watch MSNBC’s groundbreaking ‘The Culture Is: Latina’ hosted by Justina Machado

00:30

Join actress Justina Machado for “The Culture Is: Latina” for an honest, thought-provoking dinner party with Latina trailblazers like Gloria Estefan, Maria Hinojosa, Gina Torres, Bricia Lopez, Janel Martinez, Gloria Calderón Kellet, Julissa Arce, and Mónica Ramírez. The special also features an exclusive interview with Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress and activist Rosie Perez. Watch “The Culture Is: Latina” on Sunday, August 7th at 10pm ET on MSNBC, and streaming on Peacock.Aug. 4, 2022

