- UP NEXT
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence12:42
Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity05:57
Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'02:57
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose02:05
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance07:09
Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’05:43
Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow04:40
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’05:14
In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug05:31
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?06:40
MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.11:22
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign05:32
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box05:14
Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change07:20
'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America07:12
'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger03:45
Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?09:21
We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor06:05
'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate04:41
Virginia shaping up to be best bellwether early on election night, says analyst05:35
- UP NEXT
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence12:42
Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity05:57
Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'02:57
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose02:05
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance07:09
Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’05:43
Play All