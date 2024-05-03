IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former White House aide Hope Hicks testifies on Day 11 of Trump trial

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 3
May 3, 202454:31
    Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?

    09:50

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07

  • Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45

  • What is the 'primary problem' and how to fix it?

    04:37

  • Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

    00:47

  • House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred

    08:12

  • 'Every woman in every state is at risk': New Biden ad hits Trump on abortion

    03:11

  • Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'

    12:13

  • Court resumes in hush money trial: What to expect from Day 11

    10:41

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Hush money bombshell: Cohen complained Trump ‘won’t even pay me back’ after financing payment

    07:28

  • Lawrence: I went to Trump's trial and found him in a jail of his own making

    20:05

  • ‘Conspiracy’ confirmed: Trump hush money trial witnesses ‘all say they did it’

    11:47

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Mika: Gov. Noem’s puppy killing scandal is pure MAGA GOP, where ‘cruelty is the point’

    17:37

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.May 3, 2024

