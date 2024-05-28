IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution presents closing arguments on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 28
May 28, 202444:38
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents

    10:20

  • WH assessing if Rafah strike violates Biden's 'red line': Report

    07:48

  • Immigration at the heart of off-Broadway show 'What Became of Us'

    05:16

  • 'Pillars of credibility': Trump's legal team delivers its closing argument in hush money trial

    05:34

  • What to expect Tuesday as Trump's hush money trial resumes

    02:40

  • Jon Meacham: At critical moments, President Bush would put the country above his own interests

    07:58

  • 'There is no real choice this November': Ken Burns gives powerful defense of democracy

    11:44

  • Trump rants about 'Human Scum' in Memorial Day social media posts

    06:20

  • Closing arguments in hush money trial to begin Tuesday morning

    10:34

  • Trump using jailed American in Russia as 'a political pawn'

    08:53

  • ‘None of us are safe’: Louisiana mother denied medical care post-Roe

    06:48

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy

    09:09

  • Gangs have 'completely taken over': Growing outrage as violence in Haiti escalates

    04:00

  • 'Would you vote for me if I'm arrested?': Trump campaign preparing for hush money verdict

    06:04

  • Israeli airstrike kills at least 40 people in Rafah

    06:51

  • 'Straightforward crime with a complex narrative': What to expect in tomorrow's closing arguments

    07:09

  • How Trump's rhetoric dishonors the fallen on Memorial Day

    07:41

  • 'This is what boggles my mind': Retired judge on perplexing part of Trump jury process

    05:29

  • 'She chooses to bend the knee': Former Trump WH aide blasts Haley decision to back Trump

    08:10

  • Cohen's former attorney predicts how the verdict in the Trump Hush Money trial will impact election

    08:41

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 28

44:38

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.May 28, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Blackstone CEO supporting a guy who says he can execute his political opponents

    10:20

  • WH assessing if Rafah strike violates Biden's 'red line': Report

    07:48

  • Immigration at the heart of off-Broadway show 'What Became of Us'

    05:16

  • 'Pillars of credibility': Trump's legal team delivers its closing argument in hush money trial

    05:34

  • What to expect Tuesday as Trump's hush money trial resumes

    02:40

  • Jon Meacham: At critical moments, President Bush would put the country above his own interests

    07:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All