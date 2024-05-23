IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 23
May 23, 202453:56
    'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally

    08:16

  • 227 medical claims in two years? Author examines 'Hypochondria' in new book

    04:43

  • Biden's economic policies worry voters more than Trump abortion policies: Poll

    13:07

  • Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president

    05:04

  • Senator fears GOP will opt to keep the 'border a mess' over security

    08:40

  • U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows

    06:14

  • Trump should apologize to the Bronx for the damage he's done, says House member

    08:53

  • Joe: Everyone's got to choose, and Haley has chosen the authoritarian leader

    11:53

  • Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal

    10:05

  • Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie

    10:15

  • Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse

    08:50

  • Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?

    11:01

  • Fmr. GA prosecutor slandered by Trump for Willis relationship ‘respects his right to his opinion’

    05:53

  • 'Collusion': Fmr. prosecutor says his divorce lawyer leaked Willis relationship to Trump camp

    11:12

  • AOC on the real story behind that Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange

    07:04

  • ‘He’s broke’: AOC roasts Trump for hosting a campaign rally in the Bronx

    04:02

  • Shocker: Trump may lose 2024 over criminal sedition embrace

    12:04

  • Alert: Trump's GOP busted for embracing Putin's 'dictator plot': Comedian Klepper x Melber

    06:58

  • Qatar's payments to Hamas was not the right policy, says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    14:35

  • Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs says ICC prosecutor's charges are 'false'

    12:18

