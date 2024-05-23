Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 23

- UP NEXT
'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally08:16
227 medical claims in two years? Author examines 'Hypochondria' in new book04:43
Biden's economic policies worry voters more than Trump abortion policies: Poll13:07
Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president05:04
Senator fears GOP will opt to keep the 'border a mess' over security08:40
U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows06:14
Trump should apologize to the Bronx for the damage he's done, says House member08:53
Joe: Everyone's got to choose, and Haley has chosen the authoritarian leader11:53
Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal10:05
Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie10:15
Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse08:50
Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?11:01
Fmr. GA prosecutor slandered by Trump for Willis relationship ‘respects his right to his opinion’05:53
'Collusion': Fmr. prosecutor says his divorce lawyer leaked Willis relationship to Trump camp11:12
AOC on the real story behind that Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange07:04
‘He’s broke’: AOC roasts Trump for hosting a campaign rally in the Bronx04:02
Shocker: Trump may lose 2024 over criminal sedition embrace12:04
Alert: Trump's GOP busted for embracing Putin's 'dictator plot': Comedian Klepper x Melber06:58
Qatar's payments to Hamas was not the right policy, says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs14:35
Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs says ICC prosecutor's charges are 'false'12:18
- UP NEXT
'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally08:16
227 medical claims in two years? Author examines 'Hypochondria' in new book04:43
Biden's economic policies worry voters more than Trump abortion policies: Poll13:07
Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president05:04
Senator fears GOP will opt to keep the 'border a mess' over security08:40
U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows06:14
Play All