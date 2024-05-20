Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 20

- UP NEXT
We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary04:53
How a new centrism is rising in Washington07:57
Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand amid bankruptcy03:34
Vaughn Hillyard: Trump's criminal trial will extend into next week08:27
HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states04:19
'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln08:05
ICC seeks arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Sinwar for war crimes00:32
What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran02:11
Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial05:13
David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region11:41
‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch08:23
New report details how Israel’s politics were hijacked by extremist settler ideology11:23
‘We are trying to live’: Two Teenage refugees document their lives in war-torn Gaza05:31
Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope07:51
Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's08:42
Using Trump’s favorite metric, Fox is forced to acknowledge Biden’s stock market boom05:46
Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias11:11
'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult04:39
Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage07:35
‘Bizarre’: Lauren Boebert says Trump ‘looks pretty while he sleeps’ in court06:06
- UP NEXT
We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary04:53
How a new centrism is rising in Washington07:57
Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand amid bankruptcy03:34
Vaughn Hillyard: Trump's criminal trial will extend into next week08:27
HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states04:19
'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln08:05
Play All