Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 15
May 15, 202454:44
    'Morning After the Revolution' looks at the failings of progressivism

    10:07

  • New organization hopes to lessen the temperature of political polarization

    07:49

  • 'I've lived a lot of life': Laura Benanti on her one-woman show 'Nobody Cares'

    06:57

  • 'Let's get ready to rumble': Trump responds to Biden's debate proposal

    04:01

  • Trump's defense team to continue cross examination of Michael Cohen on Thursday

    13:37

  • 'We'll be waiting all day': Biden campaign waits for Trump response to debate terms

    05:23

  • 'Make my day, pal': Biden announces plans for presidential debates

    07:33

  • Results of new NYT poll being called into question

    09:50

  • Liz Cheney mocks Speaker Johnson for appearing at hush money trial

    03:00

  • 'Running toward the sound of the sleaze': VP contenders flock to hush money trial

    11:12

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39

  • Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39

  • Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

    06:55

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • 'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

    03:45

  • Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people

    08:34

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 15

54:44

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.May 15, 2024

