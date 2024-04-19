IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 19
April 19, 202441:06
    Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

    10:54

  • Time for both sides to stand down, says House member of Israel and Iran

    04:19

  • Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines

    04:17

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • 'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

    06:30

  • Why Mike Johnson is sounding like a 'Republican from the before times'

    05:43

  • Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast

    05:10

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

  • Michael Steele: Johnson may have to sacrifice his speakership to get something done

    05:33

  • Richard Engel: Israeli attack against Iran appears limited

    04:41

  • Israel launches strike inside Iran

    01:59

  • Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

    09:52

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

  • Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

    08:35

  • 'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

    11:52

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

    05:08

  • Trump’s prison nightmare gets real as full jury gets seated in criminal trial

    10:33

  • NY lies haunt 'narcissist' Trump as jurors gear up for criminal trial

    07:52

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 19

41:06

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.April 19, 2024

