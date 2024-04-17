IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 17
April 17, 202448:45
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Why the GOP is wasting the Senate's time with impeachment articles

    05:41

  • 'Women are scared, and they should be': Arizona Senate candidate slams abortion law

    07:49

  • 'Strap on a glock': Kari Lake urges supporters to be ready for 2024

    06:16

  • Bob Graham, former Florida governor and senator, dies at 87

    02:11

  • 'I will not have any jurors intimidated': Judge issues warning during trial

    12:39

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

  • ‘I'm in danger’: Trump's ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author sounds alarm over potential re-election

    07:37

  • Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait

    05:43

  • With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

    09:09

  • ‘He blew it’: Trump defends hush money payments on Day 2 of trial

    08:19

  • SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges

    04:32

  • Joy to Trump on hush money cash: No, Donald, those were not just ‘legal expenses’

    10:19

  • ‘Despicable:’ Hayes blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ‘incitement of violence’

    03:41

  • Judge scolds Trump for ‘intimidating’ potential jurors on Day 2 of New York trial

    07:25

  • Why Trump fears prison: Trial begins, and DA has receipts for jailable felony

    11:58

  • Humiliating: ‘Sleepy Don’ caught napping again at his criminal trial

    06:54

  • David Frum: Why Biden shouldn't debate Trump

    08:39

  • Nancy French on being 'Ghosted' for not supporting Trump

    11:04

  • 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' honors secret WWII unit that battled the Nazis

    06:15

  • Author's letters to his newborn son inspired new book on climate

    08:18

