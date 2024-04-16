IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 16
April 16, 202451:43
  • UP NEXT

    Nancy French on being 'Ghosted' for not supporting Trump

    11:04

  • 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' honors secret WWII unit that battled the Nazis

    06:15

  • Author's letters to his newborn son inspired new book on climate

    08:18

  • Trump returns to court after no jurors picked on Day 1

    03:12

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin re-lived the 60s with her husband for 'An Unfinished Love Story'

    07:51

  • 'The U.S. has an obligation to support our allies': House GOP member backs Ukraine aid

    09:18

  • A call for people to take control of our democracy: Eddie Glaude on his new book

    08:06

  • GOP senator slams protestors, urges supporters to take matters in their own hands

    05:21

  • What happened in day one of hush money trial and what to expect from day two

    09:00

  • Speaker Johnson unveils plan for funding Ukraine and Israel

    08:48

  • More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer 

    06:15

  • The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York

    11:59

  • ‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day

    07:36

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.

    10:01

  • 'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial

    06:58

  • Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial

    11:42

  • Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex

    08:00

  • Trump trial starts: D.A. argues Trump guilty of lies & 2016 crime

    11:50

  • Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

    10:20

  • Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week

    06:54

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 16

51:43

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.April 16, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Nancy French on being 'Ghosted' for not supporting Trump

    11:04

  • 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' honors secret WWII unit that battled the Nazis

    06:15

  • Author's letters to his newborn son inspired new book on climate

    08:18

  • Trump returns to court after no jurors picked on Day 1

    03:12

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin re-lived the 60s with her husband for 'An Unfinished Love Story'

    07:51

  • 'The U.S. has an obligation to support our allies': House GOP member backs Ukraine aid

    09:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All