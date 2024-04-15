IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Jury selection begins in Trump's historic first criminal trial

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 15
April 15, 202440:58
  • UP NEXT

    Doris Kearns Goodwin: We're moving backward in time and not forward

    07:30

  • First look at pictures of Trump inside courtroom at hush money trial

    02:14

  • 'An assault on our country': Trump speaks ahead of historic criminal trial

    01:02

  • Vaughn Hillyard: We're looking at potentially weeks for jury selection

    08:04

  • Trump complains about gag order on social media ahead of trial start

    01:52

  • 'Crass, dangerous, and ineffective': Chuck Rosenberg on Trump's targeting judge

    05:09

  • 'New Cold Wars' looks at the revival of superpower conflict

    06:10

  • GOP governor tries to defend his flip-flop on Trump and insurrection

    05:15

  • John Kirby: What Iran did was truly unprecedented

    05:54

  • Israel will retain our right to defend ourself after Iran's attack, says gov't. spokesperson

    04:54

  • What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins

    09:20

  • Rockets and flares explode across sky in Jerusalem

    08:39

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • ‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban

    06:11

  • 'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

    12:59

  • ‘Chicken shack’ Trump: Former president panders to Black voters with chicken, Joy says

    07:02

  • 'Madcap': Trump's mandatory attendance for hush money trial promises courthouse 'spectacle'

    11:23

  • 'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies

    08:08

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 15

40:58

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.April 15, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Doris Kearns Goodwin: We're moving backward in time and not forward

    07:30

  • First look at pictures of Trump inside courtroom at hush money trial

    02:14

  • 'An assault on our country': Trump speaks ahead of historic criminal trial

    01:02

  • Vaughn Hillyard: We're looking at potentially weeks for jury selection

    08:04

  • Trump complains about gag order on social media ahead of trial start

    01:52

  • 'Crass, dangerous, and ineffective': Chuck Rosenberg on Trump's targeting judge

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All