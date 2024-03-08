President Biden delivers 2024 State of the Union address

- UP NEXT
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
‘Revenge’: Resentful Trump called out in Biden’s big speech05:10
Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week08:20
Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address10:32
Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president08:11
Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country02:38
Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries06:13
'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan06:26
Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU07:14
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'07:44
'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him10:40
Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists06:00
Rep. Colin Allred blasts opponent Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘Texas can do so much better’03:58
GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal04:31
Supreme Court sends alarming message beneath the surface of unanimous Trump ballot ruling08:44
Lawrence: Second most important thing for democracy and Democrats is winning the Senate14:46
Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'07:52
Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’08:37
Loser rematch? Trump may lose to Biden again, but James Carville sounds Dem alarm10:56
Losing before jail? Trump’s Super Tuesday shows cracks for November07:42
- UP NEXT
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
‘Revenge’: Resentful Trump called out in Biden’s big speech05:10
Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week08:20
Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address10:32
Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president08:11
Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country02:38
Play All