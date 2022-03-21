IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Watch live: MSNBC coverage of Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Watch live MSNBC coverage as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.March 21, 2022

