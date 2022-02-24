IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin announces Russian military operation against Ukraine as explosions heard in Kyiv

Live Video

Watch live: MSNBC coverage as Russia moves military into Eastern Ukraine

Watch live MSNBC coverage as Russia moves military forces into Eastern Ukraine, capping weeks of military buildup and diplomatic efforts at avoiding war and setting up a military conflict in Europe not seen since World War II.Feb. 24, 2022

