BREAKING: Trump accused of showing unauthorized individuals classified documents in unsealed indictment 

Live / Coverage of Trump classified documents indictment

Watch live coverage as former President Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with his alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents.June 9, 2023

Trump indictment live updates: Charges in documents probe unsealed

