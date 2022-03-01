IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch

  • Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union

  • Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address

  • Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'

  • Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'

  • 'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees

  • Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family

  • 'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

  • '40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

  • Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs

  • Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy

  • Lack of cryptocurrency regulation leaves opportunity for Russians to evade sanctions

  • 'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'

  • Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs

  • Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC

  • Putin may order escalation of violence

  • Beyond Ukraine’s borders

  • Biden revises State of the Union after Ukraine invasion

  • Thomas Friedman: Putin’s best days are behind him

  • Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 

Watch live: 2022 State of the Union Address delivered by President Biden

President Joe Biden will deliver live the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The president’s address comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the Covid-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.March 1, 2022

