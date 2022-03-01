Watch live: 2022 State of the Union Address delivered by President Biden
President Joe Biden will deliver live the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The president’s address comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the Covid-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.March 1, 2022
