IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 19
May 20, 202420:33
  • UP NEXT

    What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran

    02:11

  • Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial

    05:13

  • David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region

    11:41

  • ‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

    08:23

  • New report details how Israel’s politics were hijacked by extremist settler ideology

    11:23

  • ‘We are trying to live’: Two Teenage refugees document their lives in war-torn Gaza

    05:31

  • Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope

    07:51

  • Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

    08:42

  • Using Trump’s favorite metric, Fox is forced to acknowledge Biden’s stock market boom

    05:46

  • Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias

    11:11

  • 'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

    04:39

  • Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35

  • ‘Bizarre’: Lauren Boebert says Trump ‘looks pretty while he sleeps’ in court

    06:06

  • 'Utter disrespect': Sen. Blumenthal rips Justice Alito's 'bias' after flag scandal

    10:48

  • See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

    07:27

  • 'Power' looks at the origins of policing in America

    08:15

  • Congress erupts into chaos with MTG insulting physical appearance of House member

    04:37

  • Scottie Scheffler arrested by police before start of PGA championship

    04:31

  • How Black men could impact the 2024 election

    08:40

msnbc

Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 19

20:33

Watch Inside With Jen Psaki, airing Sundays at noon and Mondays at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.May 20, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran

    02:11

  • Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial

    05:13

  • David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region

    11:41

  • ‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

    08:23

  • New report details how Israel’s politics were hijacked by extremist settler ideology

    11:23

  • ‘We are trying to live’: Two Teenage refugees document their lives in war-torn Gaza

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All