IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 12
May 12, 202421:45
  • UP NEXT

     ‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans

    08:02

  • Jen Psaki: ‘Finding common ground through listening is often a tactic that isn't used as much as it should’

    07:57

  • 'I'm being penalized for fighting for justice,' says Former Baltimore State's Attorney

    08:15

  • Chicago Mayor Discuss College Campus Protests in Chicago

    10:26

  • ‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

    10:27

  • Iran's Morality Police Begin Enforcing Strict Dress Code Again

    02:52

  • ‘How do we keep this from happening?’: ‘The Giver’ author Lois Lowry joins The Velshi Banned Book Club

    13:37

  • 'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship

    02:43

  • ‘Obsessed with Trump’? Trump lawyers try to debunk star witness Cohen's integrity with bizarre claim

    07:58

  • 'The paper trail doesn't lie': Prosecutors prep jury for Cohen's Trump trial testimony

    08:41

  • 'They're tricking themselves!': Republicans contort election strategy around Trump's Big Lie

    10:21

  • ‘One-time get out of jail free’: Rep. Crockett says Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson again

    04:23

  • Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort

    05:46

  • State Dept. report: Israel may have broken international law in Gaza

    05:02

  • Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say

    11:57

  • ‘Dumpster fire:’ Kristi Noem cuts book tour short after disastrous week

    06:46

  • 'Quid pro quo:' Trump vowed to gut climate laws in exchange for $1B from oil bosses

    06:51

  • Trump reads positive press clippings about himself to bide time during trial

    06:33

  • Go to jail: Trump vet Steve Bannon going to jail as Trump awaits verdict

    02:51

  • Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'

    08:51

msnbc

Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 12

21:45

Watch Inside With Jen Psaki, airing Sundays at noon and Mondays at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.May 12, 2024

  • UP NEXT

     ‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans

    08:02

  • Jen Psaki: ‘Finding common ground through listening is often a tactic that isn't used as much as it should’

    07:57

  • 'I'm being penalized for fighting for justice,' says Former Baltimore State's Attorney

    08:15

  • Chicago Mayor Discuss College Campus Protests in Chicago

    10:26

  • ‘This is not what our scriptures teach’: fmr Trump admin DHS official rejects MAGA’s claim on evangelicalism

    10:27

  • Iran's Morality Police Begin Enforcing Strict Dress Code Again

    02:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All