  • Huckabee Sanders misses opportunity to reach beyond MAGA in rebuttal: Wallace

    01:27
    Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address

    02:51
    Biden shows sensitivity in honoring Tyre Nichols in State of the Union address

    01:18

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: It's 'shocking' to see what the GOP refuses to stand for

    06:25

  • 'Just pure empathy': Biden praised for handling of police reform in State of the Union speech

    05:31

  • Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address

    01:12:52

  • Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship

    01:11

  • Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'

    01:15

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Biden not rattled as MAGA changes tone of State of the Union Address

    01:04

  • Energetic, combative Biden boxes-in Republican hecklers on Social Security

    04:30

  • Lawrence: Biden delivered 'most confrontational' State of the Union address ever

    01:43

  • Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum

    04:24

  • Biden: 'The state of the union is strong' 

    04:37

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

    01:36

  • Biden assures U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

    01:58

  • Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

    02:30

  • Biden: 'Lets make immigration a bipartisan issue once again'

    00:51

  • Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform at State of the Union

    04:59

msnbc

Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address

02:51

Watch highlights from President Biden's 2023 State of the Union address where he discussed issues the nation is facing including economic progress, Covid-19 response efforts, police reform, international relations and gun control.Feb. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

