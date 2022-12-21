IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy held a joint press conference at the White House, the Ukrainian president's first known trip outside of his country since Russia invaded over nine months ago. Biden reassured Zelenskyy that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine in its continued fight against Russia, and Zelenskyy offers thanks to Americans, describing the U.S. and Ukraine "real partners." Dec. 21, 2022

