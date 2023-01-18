National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall

- Now Playing
National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall52:23
- UP NEXT
Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence11:30
Watch: National Day of Racial Healing audience Q&A08:30
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day01:26
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights07:47
Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream05:41
Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on12:45
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'03:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”08:22
Freedom Caucus finds sudden odd interest in diversity amid House speaker spectacle11:44
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'04:18
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity07:25
Digging into the Uptick of Hate-Fueled Attacks in 202207:07
Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall01:45
Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences07:06
Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’06:58
- Now Playing
National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall52:23
- UP NEXT
Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence11:30
Watch: National Day of Racial Healing audience Q&A08:30
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day01:26
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Play All