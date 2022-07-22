IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

    05:44

  • The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

    05:29
    Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 8

    02:43:33
    Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions during attack on the Capitol

    03:06

  • Former WH aide Pottinger: U.S. system of government ‘not something we should take for granted’

    04:01

  • Rep. Luria calls Jan. 6 'personal': I never imagined the enemy would come from within

    03:12

  • Rep. Liz Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

    08:43

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a 'supreme violation of his oath of office' 

    03:52

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    03:16

  • Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

    01:43

  • Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

    02:16

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

    02:40

  • Jan. 6 committee discusses McCarthy's attempts to have Trump call off Capitol rioters

    03:35

  • Matthews: Former Trump aide suggested condemning supporters would be ‘handing a win to the media’

    02:09

  • Matthews said Trump resisted including ’stay peaceful’ in tweet to protesters on Jan. 6

    01:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shows raw footage of Trump's taped message

    03:36

  • Committee shows Jan. 6 texts to Meadows from Don Jr, Fox News hosts

    03:38

  • Cipollone 'can't think of anybody' in Trump's staff who didn't want rioters to leave the Capitol

    02:33

  • Keith Kellogg says a Trump live speech during riots would make matters worse

    01:51

Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 8

02:43:33

Watch MSNBC coverage of the eighth public January 6th House committee hearing investigating the Capitol riot.July 22, 2022

