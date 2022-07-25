IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Chess robot breaks kid’s finger in Moscow match

Watch: Chess robot breaks kid’s finger in Moscow match

A chess-playing robot broke a child’s finger during a match at the Moscow Chess Open. Security footage captured the incident. The accident allegedly was caused by the child not waiting the appropriate amount of time for the robot to make its move.July 25, 2022

    Watch: Chess robot breaks kid’s finger in Moscow match

