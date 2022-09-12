IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Charles III addresses Scottish Parliament  

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service

    00:43

  • King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders

    04:22

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • A new era of UK-US relations

    04:22

  • Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II to be held September 19 at Westminster Abbey

    03:13

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

    04:40

  • William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle

    03:35

  • The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

    06:29

  • Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

    08:51

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

    08:52

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

    06:48

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

msnbc

Watch: Charles III addresses Scottish Parliament  

02:51

Charles III received condolences from the Scottish Parliament and gave remarks in front of the group for the first time as king. Sept. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Charles III addresses Scottish Parliament  

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service

    00:43

  • King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders

    04:22

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All