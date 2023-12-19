IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts eulogizes Sandra Day O'Connor

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Watch Biden’s full eulogy for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

    07:36

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

    06:58

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Should be investigated': George Conway reacts to new reporting on Clarence Thomas

    06:41

  • ‘Cry me a river’ - New reporting details Justice Thomas’ complaints over his Supreme Court salary

    10:27

  • 'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights

    05:04

  • ‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws

    06:30

  • Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade

    06:48

  • Thomas's Trumpworld entanglements prompt calls for recusal in Trump Jan. 6 cases

    04:03

  • Supreme Court takes abortion pill case, opens door to further encroaching reproductive rights

    05:56

  • U.S. Supreme Court to take on abortion pill battle

    08:24

  • Jack Smith filing puts appeals court ‘in overdrive’ to end Trump delay tactic

    05:09

  • Supreme Court to take up case over abortion pill access

    01:42

  • 'The need for speed': Jack Smith adds specialist to shortcut Trump delay tactic

    06:10

  • 'Beyond a loser': Weissmann blasts Trump double jeopardy claim in Jack Smith case

    02:49

  • 'History on a fast boil': Tribe on Jack Smith taking Trump case to SCOTUS

    02:29

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith seeking Trump case SCOTUS fast-track is 'high-speed history'

    06:30

msnbc

Watch Biden’s full eulogy for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

08:12

Watch President Biden’s full remarks as he paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at her funeral. Biden remembered O’Connor as “an American pioneer."Dec. 19, 2023

  • Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts eulogizes Sandra Day O'Connor

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Watch Biden’s full eulogy for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

    07:36

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

    06:58

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Should be investigated': George Conway reacts to new reporting on Clarence Thomas

    06:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All