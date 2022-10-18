IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden pledges to codify Roe in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress

    10:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress

    02:33

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced

    08:34

  • 'Get on the offensive': Bernie says Dems can’t ignore state of economy

    07:13

  • 'Hypocrisy': Stacey Abrams rips Kemp response to Herschel Walker report

    09:32

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16

  • New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal 

    03:31

  • Another day, another not great headline for Herschel Walker

    06:55

  • Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

    07:51

  • Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

    08:50

  • The Herschel Walker story keeps getting worse for Herschel Walker.

    03:51

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

    02:07

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

    08:11

  • Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

    09:52

msnbc

Biden pledges to codify Roe in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress

10:35

President Joe Biden said he will push to codify Roe v. Wade and secure the right to an abortion if Democrats retain control of Congress in the midterm elections. Biden said he would sign such a bill in January, 50 years after the Roe decision. Oct. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden pledges to codify Roe in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress

    10:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress

    02:33

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced

    08:34

  • 'Get on the offensive': Bernie says Dems can’t ignore state of economy

    07:13

  • 'Hypocrisy': Stacey Abrams rips Kemp response to Herschel Walker report

    09:32

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All