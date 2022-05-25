IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference

02:41

Democratic Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference on the Texas elementary school shooting, saying that he was “doing nothing” to stop gun violence. O’Rourke was removed by security as Abbott and other authorities shouted in response at him.May 25, 2022

