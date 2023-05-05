IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video

    03:01

  • Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run

    05:08

  • Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial

    03:47

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

  • Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    02:22

  • DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

    06:15

  • Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report

    10:07

  • For Trump, GOP primary debates a question of risk versus reward

    04:39

  • Trump town hall: How the media covers a seditious presidential candidate

    06:58

  • Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist

    06:57

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court

    07:21

  • Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days

    07:47

  • Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

    03:00

  • Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    11:43

  • How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him

    05:25

  • Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault

    06:14

  • Trump assault accuser Jessica Leeds on taking the stand in E. Jean Carroll's Trump rape civil trial

    08:04

Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case

48:26

Watch all of the released portions of former President Trump's deposition in the civil case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her in a department store in the 1990s. Edits and omissions in the released video were made before MSNBC obtained the footage.May 5, 2023

