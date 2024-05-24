IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 23
May 24, 202411:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39

  • Lawrence on the one place where you can’t say that Trump is an indicted criminal defendant

    12:08

  • Lawrence: If Alito were a congressman, he'd be heckling Biden with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    11:43

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • George Conway trolls Trump with billboard near Mar-a-Lago

    05:57

  • What’s most ‘disturbing’ about Justice Alito’s flags

    05:52

  • Star witness corners Trump, jail is 'on the table' & DA rests case: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on MSNBC

    07:48

  • DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial

    08:48

  • Trump says he's 'looking at' restricting birth control access

    06:45

  • 'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally

    08:16

  • 227 medical claims in two years? Author examines 'Hypochondria' in new book

    04:43

  • Biden's economic policies worry voters more than Trump abortion policies: Poll

    13:07

  • Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president

    05:04

  • Senator fears GOP will opt to keep the 'border a mess' over security

    08:40

  • U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows

    06:14

  • Trump should apologize to the Bronx for the damage he's done, says House member

    08:53

  • Joe: Everyone's got to choose, and Haley has chosen the authoritarian leader

    11:53

  • Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal

    10:05

  • Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie

    10:15

msnbc

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 23

11:50

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 24, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39

  • Lawrence on the one place where you can’t say that Trump is an indicted criminal defendant

    12:08

  • Lawrence: If Alito were a congressman, he'd be heckling Biden with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    11:43

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • George Conway trolls Trump with billboard near Mar-a-Lago

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All