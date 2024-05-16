IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 15
May 16, 202417:33
    Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump

  • 'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump

  • A bipartisan odd couple takes on hefty problems: Division and loneliness

  • Inside the fight to save animals inside Ukraine

  • How Russian disinformation videos seek to impact 2024

  • John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates

  • Joe: In a close race, the blocking and tackling can win it

  • Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me

  • Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report

  • Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists

  • Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

  • Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers

  • Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

  • Trump pulls desperate stunt at courthouse

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 15

17:33

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 16, 2024

