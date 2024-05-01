IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 30
May 1, 202417:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

    05:01

  • NYPD officers in full riot gear descend on Columbia University campus to clear protesters

    09:47

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

  • Evangelical pastor in North Carolina calls 'Trump Bible' blasphemous

    10:57

  • Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances

    13:51

  • Trump fined for each gag order violation

    06:01

  • Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis

    06:01

  • Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction

    10:22

  • If Trump wins, it won't just be danger to our democracy posed by him, author warns

    07:33

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    24:28

  • Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

    07:47

  • Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line

    07:21

  • ‘Trump despises them’: DeSantis bows down to Trump, joining legion of GOPers disrespected by him

    07:06

  • ‘Cruella De Vil from the Dakotas’: Trump VP contender defends shooting and killing her family dog

    03:18

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • SCOTUS justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says

    03:43

  • ‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material

    04:34

msnbc

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 30

17:54

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 1, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

    05:01

  • NYPD officers in full riot gear descend on Columbia University campus to clear protesters

    09:47

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All