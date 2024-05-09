IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 8
May 9, 202416:13
  • UP NEXT

    Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

    04:34

  • 'Fixing Donald Trump's broken promises': Biden delivers jobs to site of hollow Trump stunt

    03:49

  • 'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

    04:59

  • ‘There’s a home for you’: Biden campaign courts anti-Trump Republicans

    09:38

  • Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11

  • Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

    05:01

  • Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials

    08:29

  • Trump’s hush money habit? Ex-Trump insider says, ‘I’ve seen them pay off folks to silence them’

    11:01

  • Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

    07:11

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late

    06:42

  • Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes

    08:19

  • RFK Jr. to MSNBC: I won’t rule out Jan. 6 pardons

    09:48

  • RFK Jr. reflects on family tragedies and growth in new MSNBC interview

    08:14

  • Trump runs out of rope with stunning trial update

    08:52

  • RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family

    41:19

  • 'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

    02:56

  • Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense

    11:43

  • Rikers will 'be ready' if Trump's thrown in jail by criminal trial judge, NYC mayor says

    03:32

  • Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

    04:53

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyer admits Stormy testimony is extraordinarily damaging to Trump

    09:52

msnbc

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 8

16:13

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Tuesday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.May 9, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

    04:34

  • 'Fixing Donald Trump's broken promises': Biden delivers jobs to site of hollow Trump stunt

    03:49

  • 'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

    04:59

  • ‘There’s a home for you’: Biden campaign courts anti-Trump Republicans

    09:38

  • Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11

  • Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All