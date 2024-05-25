Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 24

- UP NEXT
Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil06:38
Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances07:24
'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection10:14
Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request05:22
‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally11:16
Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement09:46
Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’06:09
Mike Johnson hit with the question he’s dreaded10:26
Trump addressing Libertarian convention doesn't sit well with former chairperson05:52
Trump 'snapped' when he lost 2020 election, says new ad06:46
‘Apocalyptic’: American surgeon on his two weeks inside Gaza’s ruined hospitals07:51
'Fat Leonard' follows one of the world's greatest conmen05:39
House member mocks GOP colleagues over their legislative 'accomplishments'06:55
Taking the Supreme Court at their word in 'Year of Living Constitutionally'05:42
Trump tries to fundraise off false claims Biden authorized his assassination05:28
Trump loses again: Effort to remove judge from NY trial fails as case reaches final stages08:13
'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal11:39
Lawrence on the one place where you can’t say that Trump is an indicted criminal defendant12:08
Lawrence: If Alito were a congressman, he'd be heckling Biden with Marjorie Taylor Greene11:43
Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win06:02
