Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18
April 19, 202419:33
    Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

  • Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

  • 'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

  • Trump’s prison nightmare gets real as full jury gets seated in criminal trial

  • NY lies haunt 'narcissist' Trump as jurors gear up for criminal trial

  • MAGA Panic: New Speaker faces same GOP revolt that put him in power despite Trump nod

  • 'Under the Bridge' builds the world around victims in a compassionate way, says actress

  • Sen. Coons: I'm relieved to hear Speaker Johnson speak clearly, forcefully

  • Jordanian Minister: If Israel retaliates we will face the abyss of regional war

  • Biden is leading among younger voters in new polling

  • Seated juror dismissed in Trump hush money trial

  • Kennedy family members to endorse Biden over RFK Jr.

  • Joe: GOP investigation of Biden is 'political garbage'

  • When Trump critics come crawling back

  • 'It's just such a lie': Joe calls out Bill Barr for saying a second Biden term is 'national suicide'

  • Mika: Arizona's ban will have an incredible impact on women and families

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Tuesday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.April 19, 2024

