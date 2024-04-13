IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 12
April 13, 202419:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • ‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban

    06:11

  • 'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

    12:59

  • ‘Chicken shack’ Trump: Former president panders to Black voters with chicken, Joy says

    07:02

  • 'Madcap': Trump's mandatory attendance for hush money trial promises courthouse 'spectacle'

    11:23

  • 'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies

    08:08

  • Trump trial begins with a bang: See the DA’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felony

    22:00

  • Mara Gay: If you support a woman's right to choose, you won't listen to GOP flip-flopping

    09:38

  • Why could Trump be convicted in NY? Lies and tabloid schemes, says insider

    07:31

  • Sara Bareilles on why 'Girls5eva' is 'the most fun to make'

    11:07

  • Biden exploring if he can shut down border unilaterally: report

    04:21

  • Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death

    12:12

  • Kari Lake was against abortion in 2022, but after Arizona ban her tone sounds different

    02:02

  • 'America was transfixed by this case': How the O.J. trial changed TV news

    10:40

  • Joe calls out those 'knowingly voting for a fascist, voting for a racist'

    03:49

  • Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms

    10:31

  • Mika Brzezinski honored at National Action Network convention

    03:24

  • VP Harris slams Trump as 'architect of this health care crisis' 

    04:46

  • 'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

    08:02

msnbc

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 12

19:38

Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Tuesday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.April 13, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • ‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban

    06:11

  • 'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

    12:59

  • ‘Chicken shack’ Trump: Former president panders to Black voters with chicken, Joy says

    07:02

  • 'Madcap': Trump's mandatory attendance for hush money trial promises courthouse 'spectacle'

    11:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All