IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

    02:00

  • Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'

    01:19

  • Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    00:55

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:29

  • How the GOP Lost its Mind

    12:49

  • Liz Truss's Term as UK PM Didn't Even Outlast a Head of Lettuce

    02:30

  • Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation

    01:26

  • Microsoft, Apple and other companies urge Congress to protect 'Dreamers' in new ad campaign

    03:12

  • 'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes

    04:41

  • Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics

    02:06

  • Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans

    02:15

  • Biden administration may try to discourage American businesses from expanding in Saudi Arabia

    03:03

  • Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress

    02:33

  • Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet

    01:09

  • Midterms see Democrats pit practical, small-ball politics against GOP demagoguing racism

    06:47

  • How Warnock, Abrams differ in campaign strategy to secure Democratic hold in Georgia

    03:05

  • Joy Reid on why Herschel Walker is the 'perfect Black candidate' for Trump Republicans

    03:44

  • How Wisconsin typifies America's political divisions

    05:48

msnbc

Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race

04:09

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki speaks to Greg Bluestein, a political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about the new strategy we’re seeing from Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign as he challenges his opponent, Herschel Walker, on the issue of abortion.Oct. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

    02:00

  • Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'

    01:19

  • Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    00:55

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All